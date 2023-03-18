PRCS to provide relief materials to flood victims in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) has completed the registration process of the neediest families in Khairpur, Dadu, Kamber- ShahdadKot and Larkana districts to help the flood victims during Ramadan.

After consultation with the district administration in these districts, volunteer teams went door to door to register the victims and also gave tokens.

According to the details given by the PRCS, relief materials will be distributed to 900 families in Union Committees Naseerabad(Kamber-Shahdadkot), Muhammad Bakhsh Dahar, KotDiji, Goth Lane In and UC Mehar Wessar taluka Thahari Mir Wah in Khairpur district.

Similarly two thousand families have been registered in Dadu district. Relief materials will be distributed to 3,000 affected families in Kamber-ShahdadKot district. PRCS Volunteer teams have completed registration and distribution of tokens.

Door-to-door registrations have been completed in Union committee Aitbar Chandio, UC Khaandoo, UC Jamali and UC Mirpur.

Red Crescent will provide aid to 2,000 flood-affected families in Nowsheroferoz district, where the process of registration and token supply has also been completed.

Needy families affected by floods in Larkana district will also benefited from during Ramadan.

Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari has expressed this determination.

He said that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has considered its duty to help the flood victims.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari also said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has left no stone unturned in providing rescue and relief. Red Crescent playing its full role in rehabilitation and reconstruction, he added and further said in total, food packages will be provided for 8,000 victims and relief materials for 6,000 families in various districts.

Chairman PRCS said Two hundred latrines will also be constructed inKamber-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Dadu and Nowsheroferoz districts.

Construction of 100 toilets is also in progress in Larkana and Shikarpur districts. Pakistan Red Crescent Society has also included mosques in this project, he added.