PRCS Volunteers To Join 'Corona Tiger Force' : Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Hilal Ahmar Pakistan) Abrar UL Haq Thursday said that PRCS volunteers and government's 'Corona Tiger Force' will launch collective efforts to tackle the threat of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Hilal Ahmar Pakistan) Abrar UL Haq Thursday said that PRCS volunteers and government's 'Corona Tiger Force' will launch collective efforts to tackle the threat of coronavirus in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society will recruit and train special volunteers to bring new skills, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to take care of citizens under quarantine and to provide ration to homes in case of emergency.

He said our trained youth force of volunteers will start working from Saturday and they will distribute food at door steps of people with adopting complete health advisories among deserving families during a possible complete lockdown in days to come.

He said personal protection equipment will be available to the force.

Abrar urged that the political and national unity is needed to defeat the monster of coronavirus which has now turned into a global challenge.

PRCS is also distributing informatory broachers with key messages on coronavirus preventive measures, and also launched a massive campaign on mainstream and social media to raise awareness among general public about the disease.

Professional training will be imparted to the medical staff and volunteers to handle the coronavirus threat, he added.

He said the PRCS is actively working to strengthen its capacity to ensure an efficient and organized delivery of services to the people whenever needed, including during emergencies.

He said our train volunteers to visit mosques and they will announced and collect the area's data where people need ration.

Abrar Ul Haq says PRCS volunteers will take care of food which will be distributed among deserving, adding, to prevent spread of COVID-19, we are recommending individuals employ social distancing or maintaining approximately 6 feet from others, when possible.

Food facilities should be vigilant in their hygiene practices, including frequent and proper hand-washing and routine cleaning of all surfaces, he added.

The food ration will be distribute among poor members of the community who were in dire need of assistance and relief, he said.

