PRDS Holds Workshop For Government School Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A one-day workshop for government school teachers was held by the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) here on Sunday, aiming to improve teaching methodology and promote a conducive learning environment at school.
Organised with the support of Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and Multi-Year Resilience (MYR) Programme, the training workshop was attended by education champions and teachers from different schools of district Peshawar, Nowshera and Charssadda.
MYR Program Coordinator, Tariq Hayat Yousafzai and Ayesha Malik trained the teachers on effective teaching skills and techniques to help improve learning conditions at school.
During the awareness session, teachers also shared their experiences and ideas on improving education the standard and the environment at school.
Tariq Hayat told the participants that their organisation is active with other partner organisations and the Education Department KP to promote education, especially girls' education in the province.
In this regard, he said that various projects have been initiated in selected schools of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charssadda to provide students quality education without any discrimination. He said that teachers should utilise various instructional strategies including group work and hands-on activities to make learning more relevant and engaging.
Expressing their views, teachers and education champions said that for students' interest, they engage them in various healthy activities as well as teach them about basic principles of hygiene, healthy food and various health issues.
At the end, certificates were also distributed among the teachers.
