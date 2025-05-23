Pre Abricated Building Scandal Rocks Ayub Medical Complex After MRI Machine Controversy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Just as the dust was settling on the MRI machine corruption scandal, a fresh wave of controversy has hit Ayub Medical Complex as a new pre fabricated building scandal surfaces, exposing alleged financial mismanagement and embezzlement worth hundreds of millions of rupees.
According to the Dean of Ayub Medical College and Complex, a contractor was awarded a contract worth Rs 160 million in 2021 for the construction of a fabricated building, a figure which was later increased to Rs 180 million. The project was to be completed within six months, but the contractor allegedly disappeared after receiving Rs 85 million in advance, leaving behind only a skeletal structure of the building.
Shockingly, sources reveal that the contractor had submitted a fake bank guarantee, which the administration reportedly failed to verify before awarding the lucrative contract.
The delay and apparent abandonment of the project have inflicted significant losses on the institution, with the Dean estimating damages between Rs 350 million to Rs 400 million.
An internal inquiry has been launched into the scandal. However, key officials allegedly involved have already secured a stay order from the Services Tribunal, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the probe.
The Dean has vowed to pursue the case to its logical end and hold all responsible parties accountable.
This latest revelation adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding public sector infrastructure projects in the region, sparking public outrage and demands for urgent reform.
