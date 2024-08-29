Pre-arrest Bail Application Of CM KP Accepted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Special Judge Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has accepted pre-arrest bail application of Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur.
According to the prosecution, Civil Line police had booked the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to his alleged involvement in 4 cases relating to attack on the office of sensitive agency, house of former Federal interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan during 9th May mayhem.
The ATC Special Judge Raja Shahid Zameer had issued arrest warrants against the Chief Minister KP. However, he appeared before the court today. Therefore, the learned judge accepted pre-arrest bail of the Chief Minister KP for 14 days and fixed September 12 as next date for hearing.
Meanwhile, ATC Judge granted regular bail to former MNA Aliya Hamza and Taimur Malik who also appeared before the court in these cases.
