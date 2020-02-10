UrduPoint.com
Pre-arrest Bail Extends Of Ahsan Iqbal's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Pre-arrest bail extends of Ahsan Iqbal's brother

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Ahsan Iqbal brother Mustafa Kamal in corruption allegation in renovation of metro bus project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Ahsan Iqbal brother Mustafa Kamal in corruption allegation in renovation of metro bus project.

IHC divisional bench comprising over by Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez were heard the case on Monday.Mustafa Kamal Company had been given tender to make beautiful metro project by plants, stated in previous hearing.They said in petition that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has kept arrested his brother Ahsan Iqbal in false case while NAB should be stopped from arresting him.

NAB prosecutor said that arrest warrant of accused were not issued while pre-arrest bail petition is before time.Lawyer Tariq Mehmood Jhangir appeared in the court by petitioner side and said that they are giving statement here later chairman NAB issues arrest warrant.Chief Justice said that did they are cooperating in investigation? Petitioner counsel said that yes they are cooperating in investigation.

Court has adjourned hearing of the case till 19th February.

