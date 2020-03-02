Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murder, kidnapping case rejected

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of seven accused involved in murder and kidnapping case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said the case was filed after delay of 30 hours.

Seven people from the same family were named in the case, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam said the bail could not be granted as serious allegations were leveled against the accused.

The accused Khan Muhammad, Khair Mohammad, Din Muhammad, Shaukat, Ghulam Mustafa and Ali filed petitions for bail in the Supreme Court.

The accused are alleged of killing a man named Allah Varaio and abducting a woman in Dehrki area of Sindh.