Pre-blast Photos Of Police Lines Masjid Destroyed In Blast Released

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Pre-blast Photos of Police Lines Masjid destroyed in blast released

The pre-blast photos of Police Lines mosque sabotaged in the recent blast have been released that left more than eighty policemen martyred and many others injured during Zuhr prayer as result of suicide blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The pre-blast photos of Police Lines mosque sabotaged in the recent blast have been released that left more than eighty policemen martyred and many others injured during Zuhr prayer as result of suicide blast.

According to these photos, it was found that there were no pillars in the interior of Jamia Masjid Police Lines and that the interior of the masjid had eight rows for worshippers and at one time, about 300 worshipers could still hold their prayers inside the collapsed interior.

