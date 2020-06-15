Pre-Budget Cabinet meeting on June 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pre-Budget meeting of the Provincial Cabinet for the financial year 2020-21 to discuss budget proposals including tax proposals and annual development programme 2020-21 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

According to a communique here on Monday, the Pre-Budget meeting will be held atthe committee room of the Chief Minister's Secretariat at 11a.m.