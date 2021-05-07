Pre-Budget discussion in PA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh Assembly session on Friday discussed the Pre-Budget with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also took part in the discussion besides other MPAs belonging to treasury and opposition benches.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the provincial government, on the floor of the house, said that it was told in the budget-report that everything was in good state.

He said that the federal government had handed over money to the provincial government but it did not had ability to spend the same.

Bilal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from being bankruptcy. He said that U.S. Dollar closed today at Rs152.20.

He further said that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) collected a record tax. It collected over Rs300 billion in the month of April.

The Parliamentary Leader said that land of Sindh province was being sold. He asked whether land was being sold to Bahria Town or Omni Group.