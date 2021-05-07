UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-Budget Discussion In PA

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pre-Budget discussion in PA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh Assembly session on Friday discussed the Pre-Budget with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also took part in the discussion besides other MPAs belonging to treasury and opposition benches.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar while criticizing the provincial government, on the floor of the house, said that it was told in the budget-report that everything was in good state.

He said that the federal government had handed over money to the provincial government but it did not had ability to spend the same.

Bilal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from being bankruptcy. He said that U.S. Dollar closed today at Rs152.20.

He further said that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) collected a record tax. It collected over Rs300 billion in the month of April.

The Parliamentary Leader said that land of Sindh province was being sold. He asked whether land was being sold to Bahria Town or Omni Group.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Dollar Same Money April FBR Murad Ali Shah From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.