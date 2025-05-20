Pre-Budget Seminar in Peshawar Sparks Dialogue on KP’s Fiscal Priorities, Challenges, Solutions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Development Insights Lab (DIL) and the Department of Economics at the University of Peshawar, organized a Pre-Budget Seminar to foster inclusive dialogue on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) fiscal priorities, challenges, and policy solutions.

Held at the University of Peshawar's Department of Economics, the seminar brought together policymakers, academics, civil society members, business leaders, and students to explore themes such as budget transparency, fiscal decentralization, and gender-responsive public financing.

Ms Shahzadi Rubab Zeb, Program Officer at CGPA opened the session by welcoming participants and introducing CGPA’s mission of promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Taieb highlighted critical issues related to public finance management and emphasized the need for data-driven and inclusive planning in the upcoming budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Ahmad Jan, Chairman of the Department of Economics, emphasized that the budget acts as the government's balance sheet—detailing revenues and expenditures that affect the lives of every citizen. He shared a comparative analysis of KP’s fiscal performance with other provinces and presented insights into KP’s largest-ever proposed budget of Rs 1,754 billion.

He pointed to climate change as a major economic disruptor and called for strategic interventions in climate-resilient development planning.

MPA Ahmed Kundi addressed the key challenges in budget formulation, underlining the need for flexibility in budgetary allocations and the importance of providing clear performance indicators to departments. He urged that budget planning must be oriented toward the welfare of the common citizen.

The discussion also delved into enhancing KP’s fiscal capacity, with suggestions to broaden the tax base, diversify revenue streams, and capitalize on the province’s strategic position and natural resources.

Ahmad Kundi also emphasized the importance of using social media as a platform to raise voices against the unfair aspects of the budget, urging citizens to actively engage and bring their concerns to the assembly halls to ensure their queries are heard and addressed.

President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan, emphasized the need to retain local talent and foster innovation-driven economic growth. He discussed strategies to improve fiscal autonomy, especially in the context of the FATA merger, and the importance of addressing the under-financing issues that have historically affected KP’s development.

He advocated for an enabling environment that allows youth, professionals, and entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economy rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

During a panel discussion, Lehaaz Ali, a senior journalist, pointed out significant inefficiencies in KP’s budget execution. Despite major allocations, such as Rs 800 billion annually for government salaries, he noted persistent gaps in planning and service delivery.

He stressed the need for structural reforms to ensure that public funds lead to real improvements.

Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of CGPA, raised critical questions regarding the transparency and accountability of the KP budget. He asked how much of the allocated budget for schools and Basic Health Units (BHUs) is actually being spent

The seminar concluded with a call for a more transparent, inclusive, and equitable budgeting process in KP.