Pre-budget Session Of GB Assembly Concludes

Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Pre-budget session of GB Assembly concludes

Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate Monday chaired a five days pre-budget session to prepare proposals for the coming financial year continued five days

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate Monday chaired a five days pre-budget session to prepare proposals for the coming financial year continued five days.

For the implementation the Assembly submitted the proposals to the government in the form of a detailed report and expressed its determination that the next budget would be prepared in the light of these proposals.

The assembly session will continue for normal business. The session will begin tomorrow, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

