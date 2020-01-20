Pre-cautionary measures can save from dangers to health

Health Specialist, Prof-Dr. Javed Iqbal has urged people to adopt pre-cautionary measures to save them from dangers to health due to weather conditions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Health Specialist, Prof-Dr. Javed Iqbal has urged people to adopt pre-cautionary measures to save them from dangers to health due to weather conditions.

Talking to journalists here,he said that climate change and weather conditions had causes dangers to health.

He said that several diseases related to respiratory system had been reported at large scale due to weird weather condition during last few days. He said that rains and biting weather had become major cause of respiratory diseases.

"Patients suffering from cold, flue and fever are being brought to hospital which caused from weather conditions," he said.

He said that people could save them from diseases by adopting pre-cautionary measures. "People should not come out of home without compulsory cause as biting cold weather and rains have been causing diseases," he added.