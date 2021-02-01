UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-condition Not To Be Accepted In PEMRA (amendment) Bill, 2020: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:25 PM

Pre-condition not to be accepted in PEMRA (amendment) Bill, 2020: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that pre-condition would not be accepted regarding Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that pre-condition would not be accepted regarding Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Speaking on Media walk-out from the House in protest on rejection of Bill by majority vote after the opposition parties opposed it last week.

He said that the Bill was brought to provide protection to the media workers but opposed by opposition.

Leader of the House said that now opposition was not speaking for the rights and protection of the media workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Protest Vote 2020 Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Bangash declares Sehat Insaf facility as step forw ..

36 seconds ago

KMC invites private parties to beautify roundabout ..

38 seconds ago

Maldives President Gets Vaccinated Against Coronav ..

39 seconds ago

No witch-hunting of political rivals: Punjab gover ..

41 seconds ago

AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers st ..

4 minutes ago

Ten Billion Tsunami is globally acclaimed project: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.