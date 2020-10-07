Pre departure immigration facility to be expanded to four provincial capitals: Religious Ministry

The pre departure immigration facility under Road to Makkah project would be expanded to four more airports during hajj 2021 to ease immigration procedures for pilgrims before landing in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The pre departure immigration facility under Road to Makkah project would be expanded to four more airports during hajj 2021 to ease immigration procedures for pilgrims before landing in Saudi Arabia.

Under Road to Makkah project, the intending pilgrims are saved from standing into long immigration queues at Saudi Arabian airports.

An inter ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ajaz Khan Jaffar on Wednesday deliberated making arrangements for the expansion of the Road to Makkah project to four more cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta from next year, after Islamabad.

The meeting was told that under the project the customs and immigration process of Pakistani pilgrims would be completed at the respective airports, thus saving 10 to 12-hour process at the Jeddah Airport.

Under the project, the pilgrims' luggage will be delivered directly at their residences in Saudi Arabia.

After the success of Road to Makkah project in Islamabad last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to expand the project to four provincial capitals.

The representatives of ministries, divisions and institutions vowed providing maximum facilities to the pilgrims at airports.

Speaking on the occasion secretary said that the pilgrims will be provided all facilities at the airports, haji camps and Saudi technical team will be provided all facilities for conducting immigration of intending pilgrims at all the five Pakistani airports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Foreign, Interior, National Health Services and Coordination Ministries, Aviation Division, Anti Narcotics, Immigration and Airlines.

Islamabad airport was included last year in the Road to Makkah project by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his visit to Pakistan on the special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.