Pre-Eid Shopping Frenzy Brings Festive Vibes To Markets Across AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) With Eid ul Fitr drawing near, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are bustling with shoppers, creating a vibrant atmosphere ahead of the holy festival.
From Muzaffarabad to Mirpur, Kotli to Bhimbher, residents are flocking to markets for purchasing groceries, clothes, shoes, and other essentials for the upcoming celebration.
As the end of Ramazan is approaching, the fervor of pre-Eid shopping intensifies, transforming busy streets like Shaheed Chowk and Kotli Road Naangi into bustling hubs of activity.
However, the surge in shoppers has also led to traffic congestion, posing challenges for traffic wardens.
With just a week left until Eid ul Fitr, locals are seizing the opportunity to complete their shopping, anticipating the festivities scheduled for April 10 or 11, subject to the sighting of the Shawal moon.
Meanwhile, local authorities are actively ensuring that shoppers adhere to safety protocols and maintain discipline, particularly in crowded marketplaces, to ensure a smooth and orderly shopping experience for everyone.
APP/ahr/378
