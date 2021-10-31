UrduPoint.com

Pre-entry Test For Bachelors Completed In Sindh University

Sun 31st October 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The first phase of conducting pre-entry test for admissions in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme of the Academic Year 2022 of University of Sindh Jamshoro has been completed on Sunday with the appearance of a total of 6006 candidates including 1292 females.

The pre-entry test for the said programme will also be held on November 6-7, 2021 under the second phase in which over 13,000 candidates are expected to participate, the university spokesman informed.

The results of the 2nd day test were also issued within a short span of three hours, which are available on the varsity's website.

According to the details, more than 25,000 candidates have submitted online forms for a total of 9,000 seats in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programmes of the University of Sindh, therefore the university management had decided to take pre-entry test in two phases in order to preempt spread of COVID-19.

The first phase consisted of two days and was successfully completed. Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon congratulated all the conveners and their teams on the successful completion of the first phase of the two-day pre-entry test.

