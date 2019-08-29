Pre Entry Test in MUET to be conducted on Sep 4

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro (MUET) has rescheduled Pre entry test due to uncertain weather conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro (MUET) has rescheduled Pre entry test due to uncertain weather conditions.

According to the circular issued here on Thursday by the Registrar, rescheduled pre entry test for the session 2019-20 of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto campus Khairpur Mirs will be conducted on September 4 (Wednesday) at MUET's main campus , Jamshoro at about 9:00 a.

m.

The candidates will be required to report at the examination Centre for Test at least one hour before the start of the pre -admission test.