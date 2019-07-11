UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-flood Emergency Plan Prepared: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:56 PM

Pre-flood emergency plan prepared: Commissioner

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch said that emergency plan has been prepared regarding expected flood threat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch said that emergency plan has been prepared regarding expected flood threat.

He directed the administration to remain alert to handle any flood like situation, despite no flood threat so far.

The commissioner expressed these views during visit to various embankments at river Chenab, here on Thursday.

He said that water level at rivers is being monitored continuously through latest technology. He said that extra stock of medicines and vaccination is available in case of emergency.

He said that sites have been identified for 59 flood relief camps and 46 veterinary camps across the division and added that 56 permanent and four temporary mobile camps would be installed in case of flood.

Imran said that flood control rooms would be set up under thesupervision of deputy commissioners.

Related Topics

Technology Flood Water Mobile Visit Alert

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Mi ..

43 seconds ago

Train accident inquiry report to be finalized on F ..

44 seconds ago

Minister instructs officials for provision of faci ..

46 seconds ago

Formation of Dist Overseas Pakistanis Committees g ..

4 minutes ago

No target level for exchange rate under EFF: IMF

4 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to revamp Pakistan Railways: Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.