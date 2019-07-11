Pre-flood emergency plan prepared: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch said that emergency plan has been prepared regarding expected flood threat

He directed the administration to remain alert to handle any flood like situation, despite no flood threat so far.

The commissioner expressed these views during visit to various embankments at river Chenab, here on Thursday.

He said that water level at rivers is being monitored continuously through latest technology. He said that extra stock of medicines and vaccination is available in case of emergency.

He said that sites have been identified for 59 flood relief camps and 46 veterinary camps across the division and added that 56 permanent and four temporary mobile camps would be installed in case of flood.

Imran said that flood control rooms would be set up under thesupervision of deputy commissioners.