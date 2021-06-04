Pre-flood mock exercise held at head Islam

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A pre-flood mock exercise was held at Sutlej river, Head islam, on Friday to check preparedness of the departments concerned to mobilise resources and help people in case of floods.

Deputy commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi witnessed the exercise and appreciated the rescuers' swift action of rescuing a man from river.

District emergency officer engineer Danish Khalil said that rescuers were ready to extend help to people in case of any emergency.