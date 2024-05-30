Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, along with line departments, conducted a pre-flood mock exercise at the Chenab River to avert an expected flood-like situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Faizan Ahmad Riaz, inspected the exercises and camps established by district departments.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Bilal gave a briefing about preparations regarding floods and initiatives.

The drills demonstrated various rescue operations, including shifting flood victims to safer places via boats, providing first aid to the injured, and moving them to field hospitals.

Rescue personnel also showcased their swimming skills to rescue individuals without boats, and divers demonstrated techniques to save drowning individuals.

ADCR Faizan Ahmad, on this occasion, said that the district administration was fully alert regarding the expected flood under the directions of the Punjab government.

He further said that all departments were fully equipped with trained personnel and machinery.

He said that the administration was also ready to tackle urban flooding during rains.

The purpose of the drills was to thoroughly review the readiness of district departments.

A complete audit of medicines, camps, vaccines, and all machinery had been conducted.

"Civil society and stakeholders have also been included in the flood rehabilitation plan," he concluded.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Engineer Muhammad Bilal, said that the objective of the drill was the resource readiness of all departments, inter-departmental coordination, flood response, and equipment verification.

He assured them that they were fully prepared for any flood-related emergencies in the upcoming season.