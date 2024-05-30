Open Menu

Pre-flood Mock Exercise Held At River Chenab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, along with line departments, conducted a pre-flood mock exercise at the Chenab River to avert an expected flood-like situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Faizan Ahmad Riaz, inspected the exercises and camps established by district departments.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Bilal gave a briefing about preparations regarding floods and initiatives.

The drills demonstrated various rescue operations, including shifting flood victims to safer places via boats, providing first aid to the injured, and moving them to field hospitals. 

Rescue personnel also showcased their swimming skills to rescue individuals without boats, and divers demonstrated techniques to save drowning individuals.

ADCR Faizan Ahmad, on this occasion, said that the district administration was fully alert regarding the expected flood under the directions of the Punjab government.

He further said that all departments were fully equipped with trained personnel and machinery.

He said that the administration was also ready to tackle urban flooding during rains.

The purpose of the drills was to thoroughly review the readiness of district departments.

A complete audit of medicines, camps, vaccines, and all machinery had been conducted.

"Civil society and stakeholders have also been included in the flood rehabilitation plan," he concluded.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Engineer Muhammad Bilal, said that the objective of the drill was the resource readiness of all departments, inter-departmental coordination, flood response, and equipment verification. 

He assured them that they were fully prepared for any flood-related emergencies in the upcoming season.

Related Topics

Injured Government Of Punjab Flood Alert Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

2 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan