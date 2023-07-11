Open Menu

Pre-flood Rescue Mock Exercise Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pre-flood rescue mock exercise held

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The pre-flood rescue mock exercise was held here at the Lower Bari Doab canal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Ikram-ul-Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Aitezaz Aslam were the chief guests.

Officers from all district government departments including Civil Defense,Police,Traffic wardens,Health, Irrigation,Livestock and others participated in the exercise.The rescue teams presented demonstration of rescuing the flood affected people.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kahlid Abdullah gave detailed briefing about the purpose and importance of the mock exercise.

He said that all departments concerned have prepared their emergency contingency plans to cope with any flood emergency during urban and flash flooding.

Related Topics

Police Flood Traffic Bari Sahiwal All From Government

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

23 minutes ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

1 hour ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

2 hours ago
Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

14 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan