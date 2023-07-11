Pre-flood rescue mock exercise held

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The pre-flood rescue mock exercise was held here at the Lower Bari Doab canal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Ikram-ul-Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Aitezaz Aslam were the chief guests.

Officers from all district government departments including Civil Defense,Police,Traffic wardens,Health, Irrigation,Livestock and others participated in the exercise.The rescue teams presented demonstration of rescuing the flood affected people.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kahlid Abdullah gave detailed briefing about the purpose and importance of the mock exercise.

He said that all departments concerned have prepared their emergency contingency plans to cope with any flood emergency during urban and flash flooding.