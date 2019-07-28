UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre Hajj Flight Operation To Be Concluded On August 06

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Pre Hajj flight operation to be concluded on August 06

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) The month long pre Hajj flight operation to bring 200,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be concluded on August 6.According to media reports, Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement said on Sunday that 129,000 pilgrims including 93,000 government and 36,000 private Scheme have so far reached the holy land to perform the sacred religious obligation.Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would bring 78,000 pilgrims to holy land through 350 flights.

Saudi Airline, Air Blue will also participate in the operation. He said vigilance teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 336 Hajj Group Organizers.The tolls free help line have received 552 calls for guidance and help and 12 filed dispensaries were working to provide free medical facilities to intending pilgrims.

A total of 19 ambulances were also providing facilities to pilgrims. As many 235 elderly pilgrims were provided wheelchairs. A total of 16 intending pilgrims have so far died and buried in Jabbar-ul-Baqi.

Related Topics

Hajj Died Saudi Saudi Arabia Air Blue August Sunday Media Government PIA

Recent Stories

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

16 minutes ago

Aldar awards contracts worth AED1 billion for Alre ..

16 minutes ago

DIFC mission to India drives mutual collaboration

16 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi rolls out hospitality workshop serie ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore fostering renewables, clean energ ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.