Pre Hajj flight operation to be concluded on August 06

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) The month long pre Hajj flight operation to bring 200,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be concluded on August 6.According to media reports, Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement said on Sunday that 129,000 pilgrims including 93,000 government and 36,000 private Scheme have so far reached the holy land to perform the sacred religious obligation.Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would bring 78,000 pilgrims to holy land through 350 flights.

Saudi Airline, Air Blue will also participate in the operation. He said vigilance teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 336 Hajj Group Organizers.The tolls free help line have received 552 calls for guidance and help and 12 filed dispensaries were working to provide free medical facilities to intending pilgrims.

A total of 19 ambulances were also providing facilities to pilgrims. As many 235 elderly pilgrims were provided wheelchairs. A total of 16 intending pilgrims have so far died and buried in Jabbar-ul-Baqi.