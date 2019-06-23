UrduPoint.com
Pre-Hajj Flight Operation Will Commence From 4th Of Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) A month-long pre-Hajj flight operation will commence from 4th of next month.According to media reports, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the details of flight schedule have already been uploaded on the ministry's website.

He said the intending pilgrims are also being informed about relevant details through SMS and intimation letters.Government pilgrims would go to Saudi Arabia through three airlines including PIA, Saudi Airline and Air Blue.The official said the intending pilgrims should report to their respective Madinat ul Hujjaj two days prior to their flights for getting tickets and seal pack medicine.

