Pre-Hajj flight schedule issued for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued pre-Hajj 2023 schedule for Faisalabad under which about 3,500 intending pilgrims would be flown from Faisalabad to Saudi Arabia in 22 flights.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that pre-Hajj operation would start from May 21, 2023 (Sunday) and the first Hajj flight would proceed from Faisalabad International Airport to Madina at 9:10 a.m.

During this operation, the first 7 flights would carry intending pilgrims from Faisalabad to Madina Airport up to June 5 whereas remaining 15 flights would proceed to Jeddah Airport from June 6 to 16, 2023.

All necessary arrangements were completed to see off the intending pilgrims at Faisalabad Airport, he added.