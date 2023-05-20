UrduPoint.com

Pre-Hajj Flight Schedule Issued For Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Pre-Hajj flight schedule issued for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued pre-Hajj 2023 schedule for Faisalabad under which about 3,500 intending pilgrims would be flown from Faisalabad to Saudi Arabia in 22 flights.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that pre-Hajj operation would start from May 21, 2023 (Sunday) and the first Hajj flight would proceed from Faisalabad International Airport to Madina at 9:10 a.m.

During this operation, the first 7 flights would carry intending pilgrims from Faisalabad to Madina Airport up to June 5 whereas remaining 15 flights would proceed to Jeddah Airport from June 6 to 16, 2023.

All necessary arrangements were completed to see off the intending pilgrims at Faisalabad Airport, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Hajj Jeddah Saudi Arabia May June Sunday From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film ..

Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film festival after Cannes debut

14 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day phys ..

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

37 minutes ago
 Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy i ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati ..

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.