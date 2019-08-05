Pre Hajj flights operation to conclude on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The month long pre Hajj flight operation to bring 123,316 government scheme pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be concluded on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that the pre hajj flight operation of government scheme would be completed with the departure of remaining flights on Tuesday night.

While the private Scheme flight operation would be concluded on Wednesday.This would bring a total of 200,000 Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia.

The pre hajj flights operation was started on July 4.

Government pilgrims went Saudi Arabia through three airlines including PIA, Saudi Airline and Air Blue.

He informed that a total of 13 catering companies providing quality food to pilgrims thrice a day.

A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah.While 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics were providing medical aid to pilgrims. Serious patients were being referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment. Wheel chairs were also being provided to the elderly patients.

Likewise, he said 416 Pakistan Muavineen and 900 local Khuddam have also been deployed in Saudi Arabia to guide pilgrims.

The monitoring teams of the ministry have been conducting the monitoring of Hajj Group Organisars (HGOs).

Haram guides have been helping the pilgrims.

The lost and found department was locating missing bags and handing over to the pilgrims.

Call Centre was receiving calls for help and registering complaints.

He said the ministry had introduced various mobile applications (Apps) to help pilgrims' during their stay in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

He asked the intending pilgrims to use the Apps to get Hajj related information and guidelines to perform hajj with ease and comfort.

Elaborating, he said Mina Locator App helps identifying user's residence and Mina Maktab, the route to different camps (Maktabs), train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations in Mina with the reference of his or her current location.

Likewise, AlMaqsad App is a comprehensive 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram.� PakHajj Muavin App is an application to find Haji's own information, group information, building and maktab information, travel details, information about other hajis as well.� Rehnuma-e-Hajj App helps educate and facilitate Hajj pilgrims in performing Manasik-e-Hajj.� It is in urdu and the application has a simple to use interface with information readily accessible.� Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about Hajj preparation, how to perform Umrah and Hajj, Ziarat� Madinah and what to remember etc.

