Pre Hajj operation successfully completed: PIA Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The pre-Hajj operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was successfully completed on Monday night with the last flight departing from Karachi to Jeddah.

PIA spokesperson informed that 35,030 Hajj pilgrims were sent to Hijaz through 171 flights.

He said that through these flights, about 19,500 pilgrims under the government scheme, 14,900 private scheme, and 630 Khudam-ul-Hujaj left for Medina and Jeddah.

PIA's pre-Hajj operation began on May 9 and continued till June 11, the spokesperson added.

Pre-haj flights depart directly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar, the spokesperson said.

He said that pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi. Out of the 171 flights, 126 departed shortly before time while 45 flights were delayed due to bad weather and operational reasons, the spokesman added.

He said that the Chief Executive Officer of PIA congratulated the relevant teams for completing the pre-Hajj operation.

He said the post-Hajj operation of PIA will start on June 20 and will continue till July 21, 2024.