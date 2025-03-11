Open Menu

Pre-Iftar Raids Ordered As 85 Shopkeepers Arrested On Profiteering In A Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Pre-Iftar raids ordered as 85 shopkeepers arrested on profiteering in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan ordered price magistrates to inspect shops before Iftar time to keep prices of essential items and fruit under control and responding to the order the district administration toughened its crackdown on profiteers with the arrest of 85 shopkeepers and a dozen godowns sealed on Tuesday, the 10th of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari announced they have got arrested 85 profiteers and sealed a dozen godowns in Multan, adding that fine worth Rs 171,000 was imposed on violators.

Multan is leading from the front in its operations against the profiteers and hoarders, the DC said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Khan reiterated commitment to go after hoarders responsible for creating artificial shortage of edible items to get illegal and unethical monetary gains and said that those who resort to profiteering during the sacred month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak deserve no leniency.

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

22 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

34 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan