Pre-Iftar raids ordered as 85 shopkeepers arrested on profiteering in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan ordered price magistrates to inspect shops before Iftar time to keep prices of essential items and fruit under control and responding to the order the district administration toughened its crackdown on profiteers with the arrest of 85 shopkeepers and a dozen godowns sealed on Tuesday, the 10th of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari announced they have got arrested 85 profiteers and sealed a dozen godowns in Multan, adding that fine worth Rs 171,000 was imposed on violators.

Multan is leading from the front in its operations against the profiteers and hoarders, the DC said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Khan reiterated commitment to go after hoarders responsible for creating artificial shortage of edible items to get illegal and unethical monetary gains and said that those who resort to profiteering during the sacred month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak deserve no leniency.