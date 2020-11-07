Pre-marital Thalassaemia Bill to be approved soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a bill on mandatory Thalassaemia premarital tests will be passed soon by the provincial assembly.

She was addressing the inaugural session of the 15th National Thalassaemia Conference and Workshop at Fatima Jinnah Medical University for Women here on Saturday.

The health minister appreciated the Vice-Chancellor of FJWU and Thalassaemia Federation of Pakistan for holding an important conference.

She said that every day about 17 children were born with the genetic disorder. She said the treatment through Bone Marrow Transplant was very expensive and the previous governments had never paid due attention to this disease in the past. She appreciated General (Retd) Saleem and Maj Gen (Retd) Suhaib for their work as pioneer in developing DNA test for this disease in the country.

"The wok of the team performing for the last 26 years is praiseworthy," she added.

She informed that Pakistan was the first Muslim country to perform Thalassaemia genetic test in 1994.

"We took Thalassaemia children to K2 mountain for the first time," she said.

The minister said that Dr Yasmin Ihsan also had rendered commendable services for training gynaecologists on Thalassaemia. She said the Thalassaemia Society of Pakistan was providing great services and all organizations working on the disease were needed to come together at one platform.

She said that separate beds would be reserved for Thalassaemia patients in the province and establishment of Thalassaemia wards in DHQ hospitals was also under consideration.

Talking to the media after her address, the minister said that the condition of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat was improving as per latest reports. She said a team of senior doctors at Services Hospitals was attending him. She urged people to observe precautionary measures in wake of the second wave of Corona Pandemic.

Later, Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Amir Zaman Khan paid rich tribute to doctors serving for awareness, treatment and diagnosis of Thalassaemia. Secretary-General Thalassaemia Foundation Pakistan Dr Hussain Jaffery said that by timely diagnosis, a significant reduction in cases could be brought about whereas pre-marital tests could help control the disease a great deal.

Representative of Thalassaemia Lt General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider said that Dr Yasmin Rashid had rendered historic services to Thalassaemia patients.

The Thalassaemia Federation of Pakistan also awarded Life Time Achievement Awards to three distinct health professionals, who have dedicated their lives for the cause of Thalassaemia including Dr Yasmin Rashid for initiating Thalassaemia prevention services in the country, Dr Jovaria Mannan for the development of Thalassaemia treatment & management services and Maj Gen (R) Dr. Suhaib Ahmad for being the pioneer in the development of DNA testing for Thalassaemia in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Thalassaemia is the most common genetic disorder in Pakistan. The gene prevalence of Thalassaemia is around 6 per cent which means that 6 out of every 100 Pakistanis carry this mutant gene. Arguable around 12 million people are healthy carriers of this gene. Thalassemia is an autosomal recessive disease, which means that if two carriers get married to each other then they will have a 1 in 4 (25%) chance of having an offspring with Thalassemia Major in every pregnancy. Currently, the majority of the patients in Pakistan do not get adequate treatment. Major General (Retd) Suhaib, Professor Javeria Mannan, General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, Professor Yasmin Ihsan, Dr Hussain Jaffery, a large number of Thalassaemics, parents, doctors and social workers from inside and outside the country joined the conference.