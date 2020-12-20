Pre-Medical students stage protest against MDCAT results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of pre-medical students appeared in Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on Sunday staged protest against alleged controversial result of the test conducted by Pakistan Medical Council.

The protesting students Aqib Rattar, Ahmed Magsi, Sarmad Sial and others organized a protest demonstration here at Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans against alleged discrepancies in MDCAT conducted by PMC a few days ago.

They called upon the Federal as well as provincial government to take notice of the discrepancies in MDCAT results.

They said MDCAT had been taken out of the course due to which Sindh based students were declared fail.

Thousands of students of Sindh would have no option but to extend protest movement if their demand for re-conducting the test was not met, they warned.