UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-Medical Students Stage Protest Against MDCAT Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Pre-Medical students stage protest against MDCAT results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of pre-medical students appeared in Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on Sunday staged protest against alleged controversial result of the test conducted by Pakistan Medical Council.

The protesting students Aqib Rattar, Ahmed Magsi, Sarmad Sial and others organized a protest demonstration here at Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans against alleged discrepancies in MDCAT conducted by PMC a few days ago.

They called upon the Federal as well as provincial government to take notice of the discrepancies in MDCAT results.

They said MDCAT had been taken out of the course due to which Sindh based students were declared fail.

Thousands of students of Sindh would have no option but to extend protest movement if their demand for re-conducting the test was not met, they warned.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Hyderabad Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

51 minutes ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

51 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.