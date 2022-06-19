UrduPoint.com

Pre-monsoon Arrangements Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Pre-monsoon arrangements reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Sunday visited various parts of the city and reviewed the arrangements for drainage of rain water.

He directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements of drainage of rain water before the new spell of monsoon rains. He also directed to ensure the availability of de-watering pumps.

The deputy commissioner directed the irrigation officials to ensure patrolling at embankments and canals to avert any breach due to rains.

The Municipal officials were directed to drain out accumulated rainwater from low lying areas and ensure smooth working of drainage system in city area.

The DC also reviewed the electricity supply to the city and expressed satisfaction over the monsoon arrangements.

