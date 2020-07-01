Pre-monsoon cleanliness drive in Hazara division

UrduPoint.com
The district government and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) have jointly started pre-monsoon cleanliness drive here Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The district government and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) have jointly started pre-monsoon cleanliness drive here Wednesday.

The teams of district administration and WSSCA would first complete clearing of drainage and sewerage lines to be followed by removal of garbage alongside these lines and the city.

On the directives of district administration WSSCA has already started a fumigation drive against dengue mosquito in Benazir Teaching Hospital Kiyal, Ehsas Cash distribution Centre, Government Degree College No 1, Sabzi Mandi and main Bazars.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Battagram Abdul Hamid Khan visited various areas of the city to check risks of landsliding, water supply lines and ongoing developmental schemes.

He directed the Public Health Department to complete a water supply scheme at earliest to provide clean drinking water to locals.

He further directed hospitals' staff to keep hospital premises clean.

