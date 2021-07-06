Pre-monsoon mock exercise held

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A pre-flood mock exercise was held in the area of Lower Bari canal on Tuesday under the auspices of Rescue-1122 with the aim to successfully handle flood-like situation during the oncoming monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal, Babar Bashir visited different relief camps set up by the Rescue-1122.

Appreciating the performance of Rescue-1122 and other departments,the DC said that all government departments in the district were fully capable of dealing with any emergency.

"The nation is proud of the young men (Rescuers), who diligently the protect life and property of people".

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sher Afghan, Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal, Mian Sarmad Hussain, Civil Defense, Punjab Police, Traffic wardens, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock department, Metropolitan Corporation, Edhi Foundation, education department representatives and officers of other departments were also present.

APP-mjm-frd/