Pre-Monsoon Preparations: WSSC Intensifies Drain Cleaning Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Pre-Monsoon preparations: WSSC intensifies drain cleaning efforts

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Dera Ismail Khan (WSSC-DIKhan) Dr. Mohsin Habib inspected the ongoing pre-monsoon drain-cleaning campaign, focusing particularly on the main drainage channels critical for the city's flood management.

Accompanied by the Manager Operations and supporting staff, the CEO reviewed the progress of the desilting and cleaning work being carried out in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the visit, the CEO stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent urban flooding and ensure public health.

“Clean and well-maintained drainage systems are essential for the safety and well-being of our citizens, especially during the monsoon season,” the CEO stated.

“We are not just clearing drains—we are working to build public confidence in municipal services. Our goal is to create a cleaner, healthier city for all.”

He further emphasized that the Water and Sanitation Services Company D.I. Khan remains fully committed to serving the public through timely and effective sanitation efforts.

“We urge residents to support us by avoiding the disposal of waste in drains and streets. A cleaner city requires cooperation between the administration and the community,” he added.

