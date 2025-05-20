Pre-Monsoon Preparations: WSSC Intensifies Drain Cleaning Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Dera Ismail Khan (WSSC-DIKhan) Dr. Mohsin Habib inspected the ongoing pre-monsoon drain-cleaning campaign, focusing particularly on the main drainage channels critical for the city's flood management.
Accompanied by the Manager Operations and supporting staff, the CEO reviewed the progress of the desilting and cleaning work being carried out in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.
During the visit, the CEO stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent urban flooding and ensure public health.
“Clean and well-maintained drainage systems are essential for the safety and well-being of our citizens, especially during the monsoon season,” the CEO stated.
“We are not just clearing drains—we are working to build public confidence in municipal services. Our goal is to create a cleaner, healthier city for all.”
He further emphasized that the Water and Sanitation Services Company D.I. Khan remains fully committed to serving the public through timely and effective sanitation efforts.
“We urge residents to support us by avoiding the disposal of waste in drains and streets. A cleaner city requires cooperation between the administration and the community,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No behind-the-scenes deal with founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Pre-Monsoon preparations: WSSC intensifies drain cleaning efforts4 minutes ago
-
Murder accused gets capital punishment4 minutes ago
-
KIIR condemns Kashmir- born Prof. Natasha Koul's OCI card revocation5 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address business community’s concerns5 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails security forces on eliminating terrorists in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
SC refers Fawad case back to LHC5 minutes ago
-
Favoritism: The 'unspoken inequality' in classrooms15 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules25 minutes ago
-
Local leaders assure full support to security forces against terrorism25 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill25 minutes ago