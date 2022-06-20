(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Monday approved resource allocation plan to coordinate flood relief preparedness and emergency response in impending pre-monsoon rain fall prediction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Monday approved resource allocation plan to coordinate flood relief preparedness and emergency response in impending pre-monsoon rain fall prediction.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was made convener of the District Disaster Management Committee which would coordinate over all efforts, said a news release.

The city administration has decided to carry out mapping of nallahs and resources. The survey of Pakistan's data would be utilized for the purpose.

Moreover, the chairman had directed Member Engineering CDA to ensure round the clock provision of machinery, especially for the vulnerable areas, where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up, immediately.

Slums and the areas which were hit by the rains in the last year would be given special focus.

Departments like IESCO ,food and Livestock were put on alert with directions to ensure provision of all necessary measures and items along with their human resources.

The CDA was instructed to release Rs 50 million to DMA through MCI for purchase of Dewatering sets pumps and other items.

The chairman directed the DG Civic Management and DG Environment to keep their staff alert around the clock.

The Executive director CDA hospital and DHO has been instructed to ensure provision of medical staff and medicines in flood relief camps.