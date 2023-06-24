Open Menu

Pre-monsoon Rain Forecast Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :After a severe heatwave across the country, a new spell of pre-monsoon rain has been forecast in the Hazara division from 25th June 2023 which would persist till Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the details, like other parts of the country, Hazara region is also facing heatwave and moreover electricity shortfall also became a huge problem for the masses. The spell of pre-monsoon rain would start from 25th June and would last till 30 June.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning for flash floods and possible land sliding in districts Abbottabad, Mansehra, Balakot and Kohistan.

PDMA also directed local administrations to take all precautionary measures to avoid precious human lives and properties.

Residents living around waterways should stay informed about the weather conditions and contact the following numbers in case of any emergency, District Control Room Abbottabad 09929310553, Rescue Emergency Services: 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Helpline No. 1700.

PDMA also directed district administrations to deploy additional resources and exercise control over traffic leading to the vicinity of vulnerable, chock points, and tourist spots and ensure the safety and security of the properties and lives of the masses.

