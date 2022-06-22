UrduPoint.com

Pre-monsoon Rains Bring Cheers For Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pre-monsoon rains bring cheers for farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The much-awaited recent spell of pre-monsoon rains have brought smile on the faces of farmers who were bearing the burden of economic crisis, heatwaves, skyrocketing prices of fuel, seeds and fertilizers as it would cast positive impact on cultivation zones of the country.

The farmers after the rains were hopeful for better crop yields for this season especially of sugar cane, rice, cotton and other staple crops.

Muhammad Irfan, a farmer from district Muzaffargrah, talking to APP said, "Thank God for the spell of rains in the country which gave new life to our crops which were decaying before the current rains".

He added that definitely the rains gave a new life to the crops and helped the farmers to save fuel as during droughts additional amount of diesel was utilized to water the crops.

Ghulam Hussain, a farmer from Bakkhar commenting on monsoon rains said the rains brought happiest days for farmers as improved crop yields would help them to meet their expenditure.

He urged the government to complete under construction dams to save the rainwater for irrigation and other purposes.

Another farmer Ibrar Ahmed from Layyah said monsoon rains would help improve water level. The wells and groundwater level was drying due to the severe heat wave but now the rains have improved the situation, he added.

The farmers suggested that the Federal and provincial governments should look up for new avenues to conserve rain and floodwater wasted every year. It could be small dams, wetlands and recharge wells that could help introduce rainwater harvesting, they added.

Related Topics

Water Heat Wave Cotton God From Government Rains

Recent Stories

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

29 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

45 minutes ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.