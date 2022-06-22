Pre-monsoon rains bring cheers for farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The much-awaited recent spell of pre-monsoon rains have brought smile on the faces of farmers who were bearing the burden of economic crisis, heatwaves, skyrocketing prices of fuel, seeds and fertilizers as it would cast positive impact on cultivation zones of the country.

The farmers after the rains were hopeful for better crop yields for this season especially of sugar cane, rice, cotton and other staple crops.

Muhammad Irfan, a farmer from district Muzaffargrah, talking to APP said, "Thank God for the spell of rains in the country which gave new life to our crops which were decaying before the current rains".

He added that definitely the rains gave a new life to the crops and helped the farmers to save fuel as during droughts additional amount of diesel was utilized to water the crops.

Ghulam Hussain, a farmer from Bakkhar commenting on monsoon rains said the rains brought happiest days for farmers as improved crop yields would help them to meet their expenditure.

He urged the government to complete under construction dams to save the rainwater for irrigation and other purposes.

Another farmer Ibrar Ahmed from Layyah said monsoon rains would help improve water level. The wells and groundwater level was drying due to the severe heat wave but now the rains have improved the situation, he added.

The farmers suggested that the Federal and provincial governments should look up for new avenues to conserve rain and floodwater wasted every year. It could be small dams, wetlands and recharge wells that could help introduce rainwater harvesting, they added.