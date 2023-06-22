Open Menu

Pre-monsoon Rains Expected From June 25-30; To Subside Heat Wave Conditions: PMD

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm expected in upper and central parts of the countries with occasional gaps from June 25-30 will subside the prevailing heat wave conditions.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the moist currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on June 25.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24 (night) to June 30 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from June 26-29, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.

About the impacts, the PMD revealed that the prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on June 26 and 27 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on June 27. The PMD has also advised the travelers and tourists to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The farmers have also been advised to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

During the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls, the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage and the general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorm and heavy showers.

Th PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the period.

