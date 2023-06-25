Pre-monsoon rains likely to reduce current extreme heatwave: Sherry Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the pre-monsoon rains were likely to reduce the current extreme heatwave.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said according to the advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains were predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30.

Senator Rehman said between June 25 and 30, strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain were expected in various cities of Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the influence of this system, wind, thunder and heavy rains were likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh between June 26 and June 29, she added.

In case of heavy rains, she said there was a risk of urban flooding in urban areas while floods and landslides were feared in hilly areas.

All concerned and local bodies have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious, she added.

The Minister urged that citizens were requested to stay away from weak infrastructure, electric poles, and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.