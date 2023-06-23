Open Menu

Pre-monsoon Rains, Strong Winds Likely To Start From June 25 In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pre-monsoon rains, strong winds likely to start from June 25 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast pre-monsoon rains and strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 25 to 30 which would reduce the current heat wave in the region.

Meanwhile, very hot and humid weather is expected over the most district of the province, however rain-wind, and thunderstorm is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner and Dir Districts.

Isolated dust-raising winds and dust storms are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi district in the afternoon and evening.

Following the forecast of the Met Office, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) instructed all the district administrations to take precautionary measures in view of rains with thunder and strong winds.

It further directed to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery to cope with any emergency situation and shift people of vulnerable areas to safe waiting areas besides regularly monitoring rains and urban flooding.

The authority asked the district administrations and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant and disseminate advisory to tourists and local communities in sensitive upland areas and on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.

The authority said that PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully functional and the public can contact helpline 1700 for information and guidance.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Heat Wave Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Swabi Shangla Tank Buner June All From Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

22 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

22 minutes ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

47 minutes ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

4 hours ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

14 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan