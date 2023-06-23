Pre-monsoon rains, strong winds likely to start from June 25 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast pre-monsoon rains and strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 25 to 30 which would reduce the current heat wave in the region.

Meanwhile, very hot and humid weather is expected over the most district of the province, however rain-wind, and thunderstorm is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner and Dir Districts.

Isolated dust-raising winds and dust storms are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi district in the afternoon and evening.

Following the forecast of the Met Office, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) instructed all the district administrations to take precautionary measures in view of rains with thunder and strong winds.

It further directed to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery to cope with any emergency situation and shift people of vulnerable areas to safe waiting areas besides regularly monitoring rains and urban flooding.

The authority asked the district administrations and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant and disseminate advisory to tourists and local communities in sensitive upland areas and on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.

The authority said that PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully functional and the public can contact helpline 1700 for information and guidance.