Pre-monsoon showers turned weather pleasant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The first pre-monsoon session approximately 18mm which lashed on Friday late night and Saturday morning, turned city's weather pleasant and brought pleasure for citizens.

Although, the electricity, in most part of the city remained suspended but overall the rain brought sigh of relief for local citizens from scorching heat of the ongoing severe weather.

The citizens enjoyed a lot from the first heavy rain. The rain gave feeling of freshness not only to human being but agriculture field and plants also, agriculture department expert, Abdul Samad said while talking to APP, here on Saturday. He remarked that the rain was much needed as the agriculture field were hit by the shortage of water in canals. He added the rain would serve as tonic for the fields. Similarly, it will also help farmers in saving millions of rupees on irrigation from tube-well.