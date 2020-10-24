Pre-orientation session held for 800 Afghan students proceeding to study in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul Saturday organized a pre-orientation session for 800 Afghan students proceeding to join different universities and colleges all over Pakistan for academic year 2020-21.

Afghan Minister of Higher Education Dr. Abass Basir was chief guest at the event, a press release received here from Kabul said.

Ambassador of Pakistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his welcome address, emphasized that valuable assistance provided by Pakistan to Afghanistan in the higher education sector was contributing to the capacity building of Afghanistan.

He added that more than 50,000 Afghans educated in Pakistan were serving Afghanistan's public and private sector institutions.

He urged the students proceeding to Pakistan in this batch to benefit from this opportunity and come back and serve Afghanistan in its national development.

The ambassador also made several proposals for improvement and strengthening Afghanistan's higher education sector.

Afghan Minister of Higher Education Dr. Abass Basir thanked Government of Pakistan for provision of the scholarships.

He asked the successful students to utilize this opportunity for their educational, professional and skill development.

Dr. Abass Basir also welcomed the proposal to strengthen collaboration with Pakistan in the field of higher education, capacity building and research and development.

The students proceeding to Pakistan looked forward to this opportunity for receiving higher education in leading Pakistani universities and institutions which will offer better career prospects and lives as well as making a contribution to progress and development of their country.