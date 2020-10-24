UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-orientation Session Held For 800 Afghan Students Proceeding To Study In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pre-orientation session held for 800 Afghan students proceeding to study in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul Saturday organized a pre-orientation session for 800 Afghan students proceeding to join different universities and colleges all over Pakistan for academic year 2020-21.

Afghan Minister of Higher Education Dr. Abass Basir was chief guest at the event, a press release received here from Kabul said.

Ambassador of Pakistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his welcome address, emphasized that valuable assistance provided by Pakistan to Afghanistan in the higher education sector was contributing to the capacity building of Afghanistan.

He added that more than 50,000 Afghans educated in Pakistan were serving Afghanistan's public and private sector institutions.

He urged the students proceeding to Pakistan in this batch to benefit from this opportunity and come back and serve Afghanistan in its national development.

The ambassador also made several proposals for improvement and strengthening Afghanistan's higher education sector.

Afghan Minister of Higher Education Dr. Abass Basir thanked Government of Pakistan for provision of the scholarships.

He asked the successful students to utilize this opportunity for their educational, professional and skill development.

Dr. Abass Basir also welcomed the proposal to strengthen collaboration with Pakistan in the field of higher education, capacity building and research and development.

The students proceeding to Pakistan looked forward to this opportunity for receiving higher education in leading Pakistani universities and institutions which will offer better career prospects and lives as well as making a contribution to progress and development of their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Education Progress Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

1 hour ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

2 hours ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.