'Pre, post-harvest management can help save 10% wheat production'

Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Unit Faisalabad Dr Asif advised the wheat growers to adopt pre and post harvest management strategy as it can help in saving 10 percent production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Unit Faisalabad Dr Asif advised the wheat growers to adopt pre and post harvest management strategy as it can help in saving 10 percent production.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that pre & post harvest management was imperative to save maximum production but unfortunately growers did not bother to adopt this technique due to which more than 10 per cent share of agri productivity was lost.

He said the agriculture department had also activated its field staff to create awareness among growers about the benefits of latest technologies so as to narrow down the gap between progressive and ordinary farmers.

"Our farmer is hard-working but he loses huge portion of his produce and bears colossal loss due to lack of pre & post harvest management technique", he said and added thatthe agriculture productivity could be increased up to 10 % if the farmers adoptedpre & post harvest techniques.