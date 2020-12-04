UrduPoint.com
Pre-recording Panel Discussion For International Human Rights Day 2020 Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

The Human Rights Department, Sindh in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan organized a pre recording panel discussion for International Human Rights Day 2020 under the slogan of Sindh Stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery, at a hotel here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Human Rights Department, Sindh in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan organized a pre recording panel discussion for International Human Rights Day 2020 under the slogan of Sindh Stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery, at a hotel here on Friday.

The objective of this event was to raise public awareness on available policies and human rights mechanisms that could be accessed by rights holders in Sindh, said a statement.

The topics including the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, the Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013 and the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 were discussed.

The challenges in implementation of these acts, success stories and way forward were also discussed in brief.

