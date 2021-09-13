Pre-service training course for judges starts at PJA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The three-month pre-service training programme for newly recruited additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) and civil judge-cum-magistrates started at the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA), here on Monday.

Addressing the first session of the course, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that the PJA was playing an important role in enhancing the capacity of judicial officers. He said that the training course would help them in their practical and professional life.

Judicial Academy Director General Justice (retd) Abdul Sattar Asghar also addressed the session. After completion of the training course, judges would be posted in different courts.