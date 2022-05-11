Pre-Service Training of Civil Judges starts at Judicial Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The 5th Pre-Service Training (PST) of the newly recruited Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis (Batch-II) has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar here on Wednesday.

The Pre-Service Training was inaugurated in a simple but graceful ceremony at KP Judicial Academy. Inamullah Khan, Registrar, Peshawar High Court was the Chief Guest. Inaugural ceremony was presided by Farah Jamshed, the Director General of the Academy, while Mr. Muhammad Shoaib , Dean Faculty, Ms. Farah Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, Azhar Ali, Station Director Radio Meezan , Yasir Shabbir, Director Instruction-I, Wadiya Mushtaq Malik, Director Instruction-II, Mr. Zafar Ullah Khan, Director Administration and Program Manager UNDP were also present on the occasion.

Farah Jamshed, the Director General, KP Judicial Academy warmly welcomed the trainees and presented an overview of the training course. She highlighted the contributions of Faculty of the Academy in preparing the Pre-Service Training course.

While elaborating the objective of the training program, she said that this training course aimed at developing competence and efficiency in the trainees to improve the justice delivery system. She said that the five weeks pre-service training is an opportunity for the trainees to gain practical knowledge of their job and to take full advantage of the experiences and practice shared by senior judicial officers.

Muhammad Shoaib, Dean Faculty, Academy, briefed the participants about the course contents and about KP Judicial Academy in detail.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Inam Ullah Khan, the Register Peshawar High Court Peshawar congratulated the participants and said that the tier of civil judges is the nucleus of district judiciary. Being judicial officers they need the highest degree of professional competence to meet the public expectations.

The ceremony ended with formal visit of the trainees to the various wings of the Academy.