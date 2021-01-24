UrduPoint.com
Pre Wedding Outdoor Bridal Shoots Trend Influencing Youngsters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Pre wedding outdoor bridal shoots trend influencing youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :As pre-wedding photo shoots a latest trend has become an integral part of wedding ceremonies not only in Islamabad but across the country where various mesmerizing photo shoot locations attracting new-age couples.

With growing craze among youngsters for the pre-wedding shoot, many professional video photographers are coming up with artificial sets especially designed for the shoots and are earning good amount from that.

According to photographers, pre and post-wedding shoots have become quite the norm with young couples and with so many rituals, ceremonies and guests all around.

Maha a young female photographer based in Islamabad talking to a private news channel commented that photo shoots have become a common practice and they're now trending everywhere specially in Islamabad, adding, not just the photographers, sometimes couples too come up with interesting ideas for shoots and the photographers leave no stone unturned to meet their expectations.

Another photographer Mubashar said that the rates of photo shoots are flexible and it depends on the location and the arrangements that a couple demands, adding, for pre-wedding shoot, we mostly charge around Rs40 to 70,000.

A young couple in Islamabad said , Lock virsa, Rose & Jasmin Garden, F-9 Parks and Daman-e-Koh and Faisal Mosque are an exceptional spots for wedding shoots and these mesmerizing locations can give us vibrant colors and backgrounds to lift our photos.

Another couple from Lahore commented that people hire most popular and expert photographer for their wedding ceremony to get it photographed in an exceptional way specially outdoor photo shoots.

These new trend photography adds, different funky style techniques which are being adopted these days that include Smoke bombs, beach photo shoot, historical places, drone shoot, unique wedding entrance style on rickshaw or bike and many other.

Zain Faizan a citizen from Lahore said that Pre-wedding shoot gives couple a privilege to know each other in a better way and it allows couple to wear nice outfits, picking their favorite poses and locations freely without any interruption as this shoot is only meant for the couple.

