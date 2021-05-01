Precaution best treatment for any outbreak: Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday said that there is an urgent need to take the third wave of coronavirus seriously and strictly adhere to precautionary measures against the deadly virus as a precaution is the best treatment for any outbreak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday said that there is an urgent need to take the third wave of coronavirus seriously and strictly adhere to precautionary measures against the deadly virus as a precaution is the best treatment for any outbreak.

The Governor welcomed the constructive change in the attitudes of the people and the emergence of positive aspects in their lifestyles through government initiatives and saying that we will be able to completely control the virus through the following precaution measures.

In a statement, the Governor of Balochistan said that scholars and media persons have a very important role to play in our society and they could also play an effective role in dealing with the current situation.

Governor Yasinzai said that history has shown that apart from government measures in dealing with various crises, our living national values also come to the fore, and people of status help their brothers and sisters to get out of this crisis.

He stressed on the affluent people that all the working class is facing many difficulties due to the closure of business and commercial centers due to coronavirus disease, therefore it is necessary to give them full support in this hour of need.

He urged the people to limit their travel and eliminate unnecessary contacts in the current situation.