Precaution only way to get rid of coronavirus: DC Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Thursday said that precaution measure is the only way to get rid of coronavirus.

The people should be vaccinated against corona in a timely manner and would cooperate to make successful the vaccination campaign was launched by the provincial government, he said, saying that it is imperative that the public vaccinate all relatives above 40 years of age to protect them against the virus.

He expressed these views while addressing to meeting to review measures of corona vaccination.

The meeting made important decisions regarding the spread of corona in the district, prevention of the virus, precautionary measures and vaccination process.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran said that coronavirus has spread havoc all over the world saying that the simplest and most effective solution to prevent coronary heart disease is to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the district administration is using all available resources to maintain the social distance adding epidemic virus is a dangerous which has spread to the whole world. The third wave of coronavirus has severely affected our country including Balochistan, he said the government has taken various drastic measures to prevent the spread of corona virus.

He noted that people should take care of social distance and avoid going to public places and crowded places and stay at their homes. It is impossible to control this epidemic without the cooperation of the people, so every school of thought has to play its role in dealing with this virus.

He said that the provincial government had taken some necessary steps to protect human lives and control case of corona cases.

He also advised people that corona vaccination centers have been set up where anti-corona vaccines are being administered to the people, so people should go to their nearest center and get corona vaccine as soon as possible.