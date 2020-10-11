UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures A Must To Deal With COVID-19 2nd Wave: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with the coronavirus second wave.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he appealed to people to follow the restrictions of wearing masks at the public places besides maintaining social distancing.

He said that COVID-19 could again attack if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed.

He said that violation of the anti-corona SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places would not be tolerated. He said that during the last 24 hours 11,185 corona diagnostics tests were conducted in Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, five corona patients had died whereas 203 people were reported corona positive, he said.

The CM said that out of 100,687 corona patients, 96,561 had recovered so far and 1,363,398 diagnostics tests had been conducted in Punjab so far.

